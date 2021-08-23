Elizabethtown Fair closes out the summer beginning Monday, August 23

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown Fair is back on Monday, August 23, and it is bigger and better than before.

Similar to others, this fair was canceled last year. So, whether you are excited about the food, the rides or animal exhibits, organizers say it’s all ready for you to enjoy. abc27 stopped by as final preparations were underway to make sure families can all have fun together.

“For our town, it is the end of summer and a good place to get together. We have families that plan their vacation around the fair who have moved away and come back so it is exciting to be back,” Sally Nolt, secretary of the Elizabethtown Fair, said.

The fairgrounds opened just a little while ago. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. through Saturday. Admission is free.