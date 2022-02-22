ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown police have arrested a high school student for unlawful contact with a minor and child pornography charges.

The Elizabethtown Police Department received a tip about an inappropriate relationship between two students at the high school back in October of 2021. Upon investigation, police discovered the female student was under 18 while the male student was over 18.

Arrest and search warrants were served on Feb. 22, 2022, and at 9:15 a.m. that morning, Congle Zhu was arrested without incident. Zhu has been arraigned and faces charges of unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography, and several other felonies and misdemeanors.

Zhu was released to house arrest on a $20,000 bond with a number of additional conditions. Zhu is presumed innocent until proven guilty.