Elizabethtown man charged with years of sexual abuse of a girl, beginning when she was 11

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown man is charged with years of sexual abuse of a girl, beginning when she was 11 years old.

Jose H. Perez, 37, was arrested and arraigned Sunday on numerous charges, including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Perez is charged with 13 felonies and two misdemeanors.

Bail is set at $500,000.

The investigation revealed that Perez began abusing the girl in 2015, and that the abuse continued for about five years at multiple locations in Elizabethtown.