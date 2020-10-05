ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown man is charged with years of sexual abuse of a girl, beginning when she was 11 years old.
Jose H. Perez, 37, was arrested and arraigned Sunday on numerous charges, including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
Perez is charged with 13 felonies and two misdemeanors.
Bail is set at $500,000.
The investigation revealed that Perez began abusing the girl in 2015, and that the abuse continued for about five years at multiple locations in Elizabethtown.
- Elizabethtown man charged with years of sexual abuse of a girl, beginning when she was 11
- abc27 News+ Daybreak: October 5
- ‘It’s not easy to be a jockey’:Through highs and lows, Victor Espinoza keeps on winning
- NewsNation’s Albert Ramon becomes only Latino chief meteorologist on national television
- Scammers using CashApp to steal money from victims, warns BBB