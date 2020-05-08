Elizabethtown mom urging helmets after serious bike accident with daughter

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the few things that isn’t closed for business is fresh air. Although as more people hit the roads and trails, an Elizabethtown woman is preaching caution after she was hospitalized for a collision with her daughter on a bicycle.

“‘Okay, this is what it is. I’m in an ambulance,'” said Shelley Fuge, the owner of Udder Bliss Creamery.

Before the ambulance came there was a hill — the kind that thrills. As they were riding, she told her daughter where to turn.

“Being an obedient 8-year-old, she paused to listen to what I said. So, she put on her brakes, and because of that, I slammed right into her,” she said.

Her daughter was scraped up, but Shelley took the brunt of the collision — a broken collar bone, scrapes, and a concussion, but thankfully she had a helmet.

“I have no doubt that it saved our skull from further injury — absolutely. Whether it saved our life, we’ll never know,” Fuge said.

What she does know is that people are responding to her story. Several people have told her they’re now buying helmets.

“I even had a guy like in his — I would say mid-to-late 30s — like, ‘I’m embarrassed to say that I thought helmets were for wimps,'” Fuge said.

Not surprising, Shelley thought.

“We didn’t grow up wearing helmets. You know? We were just like, ‘Get out there and ride your bike and get a concussion.’ Then, no one even knew you had a concussion,” she said.

She figures if she’s already touching a couple of thousand people through just social media, it must be an important reminder and ongoing issue for everyone — but as for her own spil, that won’t become her ongoing issue.

“We’ll get back on our bikes and get back out there. You know, I’ve never wanted my kids to live in fear, and I think we need to work past what we go through,” Fuge said.