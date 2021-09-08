Elizabethtown Police looking for missing woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing.

46-year-old Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel has not been seen by her family since August 31. According to police, she is driving a dark grey Saturn Aura with Pennsylvania license plate LNH-4673. Police also say Gill-Schlegel was last seen leaving Your Place Pizza and Pub in Hershey on Saturday, September 4 at around 7 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Nicol Gill-Schlegel or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 717-367-1835.