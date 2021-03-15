Elizabethtown Police searching for missing woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown Police are searching for Jenna Koehler, age 20. She was last seen on March 13 at approximately 7:30 AM.

Koehler is a white female, about 5’6″, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She may be operating a 2004 Honda Civic that is tan or silver with the Pennsylvania license plate number GCG8292. The vehicle may have minor damage to the driver’s side door area.

Koehler failed to show up for work on March 13 and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Koehler is asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 717-367-6540 or 717-367-1835.