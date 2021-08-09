Elizabethtown teen, four-month-old baby reported missing

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown Police need help locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home with her four-month-old child on Sunday.

According to police, Daneishya Neal is five feet and four inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a blue shirt, and white Nike sneakers. She also has a nose piercing. Zymir Neal is approximately 24 inches tall and weighs about 15 pounds.

If you have seen Danieshya or Zymir Neal or know where they may be located, you are asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 717-367-1835 or call 911.