Emergency Dispatchers: Multiple homes on fire in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) Multiple homes are on fire in Red Lion, according to emergency dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the first block of Boundary Avenue in Red Lion just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

