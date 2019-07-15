Emergency Dispatchers: Multiple homes on fire in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) Multiple homes are on fire in Red Lion, according to emergency dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the first block of Boundary Avenue in Red Lion just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Several streets are blocked off near Boundary Ave in #RedLion. Dispatchers say multiple homes are on fire. Media is being told to stay far back. You can smell smoke in the air @abc27News pic.twitter.com/LtzaGGqiUZ — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) July 14, 2019

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.