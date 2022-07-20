HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in Lancaster County. The pipe that is being replaced is located between Running Pump Road and Route 741, located in East Hempfield Township.

As long as the weather permits, work is to begin Monday, July 25 and will be completed by Friday, July 29.

Route 23 is going to be closed to through traffic just west of Pin Oak Drive during this project. There will be a detour in place using Running Pump Road, Noll Drive and route 741.

Motorists can check the conditions of major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free and available 24 hours a day. The website provides things such as traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, as well as access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

