HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - This week is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. Susquehanna Township EMS demonstrated how to perform CPR during an emergency situation.

"The best chance that out-of-hospital cardiac arrests have is with someone providing CPR pretty much immediately," Susquehanna Township EMS Chief Matthew Baily said.

When seconds count, CPR and AED training can be life saving. Baily says a lot of people are hesitant to begin CPR because they are fearful they will do it wrong.

"If they're on the phone with 911, they can help them walk through the steps for CPR, so there's guidance through that, but there's no reason to not start," Baily said.

The American Heart Association says performing CPR before first responders arrive can increase survival rates.

If a person is unresponsive and not breathing, call 911 immediately.

"Once you've successfully made contact with 911, you are going to put your hand down, palm directly on the chest, lock your fingers and then go all the way down and up and you're looking for a pace of about 100 to 120 compression a minute," Baily said.

AED machines can be found in schools, athletic facilities, and common areas and will walk you through the entire process.

"It will actually show you exactly where to place these pads," said Baily.

The AED will analyze the victim's rhythm and alert you when a shock is advised.