EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man was arrested after police say he chased a juvenile with a knife.

On February 15, 2022, the East Pennsboro Township Police responded to the 100 block of E. Manor Ave for an active harassment complaint.

Officers received updated reports of a subject now chasing juveniles with a knife and spoke with several juveniles involved in the incident.

Police say Gregory Meade allegedly threatened one of the juveniles with the knife and charges were filed for Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault.