ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested an Enola man after a road rage incident involving a knife.

East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 400 block of Shady Lane on May 14 for a reported road rage. Police spoke to the victim who reported a man got out of a vehicle and threatened the victim with a knife.

The man was identified by police as Derrik Scott of Enola, who is now facing charges including terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.