EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Enola has been charged on counts of Simple Assault and Harassment from an incident that occurred in Sept. 2021.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at around 12:45 a.m on Sept. 2, officers received a call for an active domestic dispute involving a knife on the 100 block of North Enola Drive in Enola. When officers arrived, they started to conduct an investigation.

Officers found out that the suspect was Jared Morrison, 25. Morrison threatened the victim with a knife and was going to “choke her to death in her sleep.”

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at a later date.