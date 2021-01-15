Enola man charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 7 around 10 a.m., East Pennsboro Township Police responded to a report of a female with a gunshot wound to the back. Upon further investigation, police determined that Franklin R. Kuhn, Jr., 57, was responsible for shooting the female victim.

According to police, “Kuhn left work early after having a text message argument with the victim over him recording her without her knowledge. When he arrived at home, the argument continued at which time he grabbed a firearm and shot her in the back.”

The original message relayed to police depicted the woman cleaning at her Enola residence, located on the 100 block of East Shady Lane, when the gun fell from a shelf, ultimately shooting her in the back.

Kuhn was taken into custody at the time of the incident and had five charges filed against him, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person.