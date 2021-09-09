Enola pedestrian struck, ‘displaced’ from wheelchair outside of local chiropractic center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 29-year-old Enola man is recovering after State police say he was struck by a vehicle while operating his motorized wheelchair along York Road (SR 74) Tuesday night.

Police say Ty Grosser, 29, unexpectedly drove his motorized wheelchair from the front lawn of a local Chiropractic Center, located along York Road, onto the northbound lane of SR 74. At that time, a 2007 Jeep Compass, operated by an unknown 17-year-old, was traveling along the roadway subsequently striking Grosser and displacing him from the wheelchair.

Documents from state police say Grosser suffered injuries to his legs and head before he was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by EMS for medical evaluation. The severity of Grosser’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police added the Jeep Compass was towed from the scene following the crash.