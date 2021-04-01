Enola sixth-grader chosen as Sun-Maid finalist needs your vote!

Presley Conway, Enola sixth grader, Sun-Maid Board of Imagination Finalist

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local sixth-grader needs the Midstate’s help to win a contest — and there’s little time left to vote.

Presley Conway is from Enola, Cumberland County. The 11-year-old is a finalist for Sun-Maid’s Board of Imagination. The contest winners will help Sun-Maid develop new products and brand actions.

Conway has a video touting her leadership skills and creativity.

If she wins, Conway would receive a $5,000 scholarship and $5,000 donation to Cumberland Valley School District, which includes a year’s worth of Sun-Maid snacks.

The Board of Imagination voting period ends Friday, April 2.

To vote for Conway, click here.

