Enola sixth-grader wins Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination contest

Presley Conway, Enola sixth grader, Sun-Maid Board of Imagination Finalist

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Presley Conway, 11, of Enola, Pa. was named one of six winners in the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination Contest.

After a nationwide search, Conway will join five other kids, ages 8-10, from all over the country. Together, they will help Sun-Maid create new products and brand actions as part of the first-ever Board of Imagination.

“I have creative ideas and I am not afraid to express my opinions with others. I am a leader at school and consider myself to be an influencer,” Conway said in her application video.

Conway will receive a $5,000 scholarship, a $5,000 donation and a year’s worth of Sun-Maid snacks to her school, Mountain View Middle School, in Mechanicsburg.

To check out Conway’s video and a list of the other winners, click here.

