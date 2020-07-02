Ephrata Fair moved to 2021

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Farmers Day Association announced the postponement of the 102nd Ephrata Fair until next year.

The association said on Facebook, “We appreciate the community’s patience as we struggled to make this difficult decision. Unfortunately, we find that we cannot host the Ephrata Fair and comply with Governor Wolf and the mandates he has set forth for the state of Pennsylvania and Lancaster County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and health of our community is a major concern.”

The Fair will be September 21-25, 2021.

