Ephrata man charged with counterfeiting hundreds of Louis Vuitton bags

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged Ndiaye L. Serignel, who was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit items, with trademark counterfeiting.

Ephrata Police received a complaint from high-end fashion brand Louis Vuitton that underpriced, counterfeit fashion items were being sold in bulk by two vendors at Green Dragon Market.

Representative of the fashion brand conducted an independent investigation, purchasing counterfeit merchandise on multiple weeks and identified the suspects.

Ephrata Police joined the investigation Sept. 13 and confirmed the sale of counterfeit merchandise, seizing over 500 items of counterfeit merchandise.

Police expect to charge a second vendor by the end of the month.