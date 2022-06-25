EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 25.

According to officers, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 222 at mile marker 42. A car traveling southbound struck the back end of a tractor-trailer that stopped on the berm of the highway.

During an investigation, evidence at the scene suggested that the car was traveling at highway speed when the impact occurred.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The car did catch fire and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner.

Anyone with information about the crash, or who witnessed the crash should contact Officer O’Hanlon at 717-738-9200 x 272.