EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police have received reports of residents who didn’t receive unemployment benefits but have received 1099-G forms for the 2020 tax year.

This could be a sign of identity theft and if it’s happened to you contact your local authority.

For more information on unemployment benefit identity theft you can visit the IRS website.