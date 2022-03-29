EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old Ephrata resident has admitted to creating a fake social media account to threaten the safety of Ephrata High School students, according to Ephrata Police.

On the evening of March 26, police were made aware of the possible threat on social media against students at the school. Officers determined the threat was posted on a fake account portraying itself to belong to a former Ephrata student. Police say the former student was not involved in the incident.

Police say the creator of the page, a 15-year-old Ephrata resident, admitted to creating the page and had no intention of doing harm. Officials did not disclose what the message stated.

Police say no further information will be released regarding the teen responsible for posting the message and charges are pending.