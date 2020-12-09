Ephrata woman charged with arson after leaving the fire without alerting anyone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata first responders were dispatched to the first block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough, for a dwelling fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters extinguished a fire that had consumed the common wall of the second-floor hallway of the duplex.  Investigators interviewed neighbors and searched through surveillance footage from nearby businesses to develop a suspect.

Police have now charged the property owner, Robin M. Crouse, 36, with Arson.  Crouse admitted to difficulty dealing with personal problems, breaking out second-floor windows in the residence, and starting a fire in a metal tray as a source of heat.  When the fire spread to the wall, Crouse left the residence without notifying anyone of the fire.

