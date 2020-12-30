Epidemiologist: Overall PA 2020 deaths could end up 10 to 20 percent higher than normal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CDC estimates that Pennsylvania has experienced 108 percent of the deaths it would usually expect in a year — or 8 percent more than usual — probably understate the reality, an epidemiologist told ABC27 News.

“I suspect that’ll go up, because there are delays in death reporting,” said Justin Lessler, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. Lessler noted deaths by that same CDC measure for recent weeks are lower than they were earlier in the year, whereas other data sources make clear that Pennsylvania and the U.S. are experiencing the highest COVID-19 death rates since the pandemic began.

An ABC27 review of causes of Pennsylvania deaths through 2018, the most recent year for which full data are available, suggests COVID-19 will almost certainly be the third leading cause of death in the commonwealth in 2020, with heart diseases (about 33,000 annual deaths) and cancer (about 28,000) likely to end up higher — with days remaining in the year, Pennsylvania just reported its 15,000th COVID-19 death — but all other causes significantly lower.

Lessler noted deaths often occur for more than one reason, such as the underlying causes that can make COVID-19 more fatal. But he said after all the data is tabulated, he expects total 2020 deaths in the U.S., including Pennsylvania, to total 10 to 20 percent more than average. Pennsylvania has experienced an average of about 130,000 deaths during the past decade.