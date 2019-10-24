Ex-director pleads to embezzlement from Perry County Family Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The former executive director of a social services organization in Perry County has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $200,000 for her personal use.

Shelly A. Dreyer-Aurila, 53, of New Bloomfield, admitted she took the money between 2010 and 2017 when she was executive director of the Perry County Family Center, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

The center receives more than $10,000 in federal grants annually from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services.

The center uses the money to fund childhood home visiting, child abuse prevention, and other programs.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.