Ex-mayor pleads guilty to corruption day after resignation

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – The former mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to charges he shook down businesses for bribes and campaign contributions throughout his term and a half in office.

Bill Courtright’s plea in federal court Tuesday to bribery, extortion and conspiracy came less than 24 hours after he resigned as mayor of the city of 78,000.

He was released without bail pending sentencing in November.

He is now the third Democratic mayor in eastern Pennsylvania to be convicted of public corruption charges in about 16 months, all engaging in similar schemes.

Federal prosecutors say the 61-year-old Courtright collected tens of thousands of dollars in bribes by pressuring people who needed city permits or contracts.

He also got use of a beach property, carpentry at a karate club he owns and landscaping at his home.

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE

Senate GOP warns Fetterman over sticking to chamber’s rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are warning that they’ll reassign the duties of Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the chamber’s presiding officer if he defies the chamber’s rules again.

Republicans issued the two-page letter publicly Tuesday.

It came six days after the chamber devolved into shouting, name-calling and bare-knuckled procedural tactics over a Republican bill to end a decades-old program that temporarily offers $200 a month to people deemed unable to work.

Senate Democrats contended that Republicans used questionable procedure to block Democrats from offering amendments.

Fetterman later ignored a “point of order” by Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman while Democratic Sen. Katie Muth was speaking.

For nearly three minutes , Muth spoke while Corman shouted over her at Fetterman to acknowledge him.

Senate Democrats and Fetterman say it’s time to move on.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-PENNSYLVANIA