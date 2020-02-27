Ex-police chief accused of offender registration violation

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. (AP) – A former western Pennsylvania police chief has been ordered to stand trial on charges of failure to comply with registration requirements for convicted sex offenders.

The Valley News Dispatch reports that ex-Leechburg police chief Michael Diebold was charged by state police in Armstrong County with two felony counts of not providing accurate registration information.

Defense attorney Duke George sought dismissal of the charges, contending that prosecutors hadn’t provided enough substantiating information.

Diebold was sentenced earlier to nine to 23 months after pleading guilty to trying to meet with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)