Execution date set for man guilty of killing mother, teen daughter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a release sent out Thursday by the Department of Corrections, Sec. John Wetzel signed a notice of execution for a Lancaster County man previously convicted for fatally stabbing a woman and her 16-year-old daughter.

Leeton Jahwanza Thomas was sentenced for the murders of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter in their Lancaster County home in 2015. Troopers found their bodies in their basement on Spring Valley Road in East Drumore Township.

Wetzel signed the notice setting Thomas’s execution date for July 28, 2020.

The release continued by stating:

The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

The General Assembly has yet to address the inadequacies in the death penalty system as detailed in the Joint State Government Commission report issued in 2018.

Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case.

Any remaining appeals or stays an individual pursues would be part of the court case, and questions pertaining to those appeals or stays would be best directed to the individual’s attorneys.