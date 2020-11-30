Exelon Generation to conduct semi-annual, full-volume test of emergency warning sirens

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station on December 2 at approximately 1 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year.

The emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local emergency alert broadcast television or radio station. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the west bank of the Conowingo Pond (Susquehanna River) in York County, PA. The station’s two nuclear reactors produce enough carbon-free electricity to power more than 2.7 million homes and businesses. Both reactors began commercial operation in 1974.