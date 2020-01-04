Exelon wants to reduce emergency planning at Three Mile Island

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Exelon, parent company of Three Mile Island, has filed a license amendment request which would mean no more siren tests, radiation monitoring and less funding for local first responders.

TMI may have shut down in September but there are still concerns about the radioactive waste that remains.

“There’s 1,500 metric tons of radioactive waste, a melted core. It’s an island in the middle of the river and I think we should have a robust emergency plan in place until the fuel is taken off the island,” said Eric Epstein, president of Three Mile Island Alert.

Exelon has requested an exemption from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“If this plan goes through, then the taxpayers are going to be the one underwriting emergency planning and clearly this should be a function of the nuclear power operator,” Epstein said.

Epstein opposes the request which he believes would leave the community exposed. He filed his objections on Nov. 12.

“Recently FEMA has essentially supported what we’ve said and the Federal Emergency Management Agency believes that the emergency plan should remain in place until the fuel or the threat is removed from Three Mile Island,” he said.

FEMA says funding should be maintained at current levels.

“What’s ironic and disturbing is that we’re the only community that had to evacuate in the event of a nuclear power plant and it was chaos. By reducing their commitment to emergency planning, we’re actually back pre-’79,” Epstein said.

He says until all the fuel is safe in dry cask storage, all emergency plans should stay in place.

“The only benefit to removing the plan is for Exelon to save money, and really it should be safety before profits,” Epstein said.

Exelon released a statement:

“With all fuel safely stored in the pool, extensive industry analysis and experience shows that our requested changes fully protect the public and the environment. We will continue to have plans in place to ensure the safety of the public.”