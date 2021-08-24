Delays nearing 20 minutes after crash along I-81 SB in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash along I-81 southbound is causing delays approximately one mile north of Exit 57: PA 114 – Mechanicsburg Tuesday morning.

PennDOT says a lane restriction was put in place as the accident is cleared. Commuters should plan for additional travel time. Severe delays are approaching 20 minutes and increasing. The average speed is reportedly 10 miles per hour.

