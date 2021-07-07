Expect delays on George N. Wade Memorial bridge Saturday, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers who frequent the I-81 bridge between Cumberland and Dauphin Counties of scheduled maintenance on Saturday.

According to the department, traffic will be restricted to one lane on the northbound side of the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River so PennDOT crews can make repairs to joints and deck spalls.

The right and center lanes of northbound I-81will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. The left lane will remain open.

Since delays are expected, drivers should seek alternate routes or plan extra time for travel.

Drivers are also reminded of the recently applied Move Over law which requires drivers to move over to a lane further away or slow to a speed of no more than 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

