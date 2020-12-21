Expect delays on I-83 as construction crews merge traffic to single lane in both directions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on I-83 in Dauphin County will cause major traffic delays for the next few days.

Just one lane will be open in each direction of the highway from South of exit 48 for Union Deposit Road to the I-81/83 split.

The closure will be in effect for the South bound lanes until tomorrow. The northbound lane will reopen by Wednesday afternoon.

PennDOT is asking drivers to find another route if they can.