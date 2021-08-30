Expected rain in the region will create dangerous water levels; experts encourage caution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were two drownings this past weekend. A 5-year-old boy died after he went missing in the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County on Sunday, Aug. 29, and a 58-year-old man was found after he fell in the Swatara Creek.

Matt Stoner, the commander for New Cumberland River Rescue, says dangerous water conditions can create serious problems for anyone, regardless of their experience.

“I strongly recommend people wear personal flotation devices if they are in the water or near it,” Stoner said. “I know they are not fun to wear and they may make you sweat, but they can save your life.”

Stoner says they were part of both searches, and feel for their families and friends.

“We have been on a lot of search calls over the years,” Stoner said. “When it ends with the loss of life, it stays with you.”

Stoner says heavy rain is expected in the region this week, and that will create high water levels in creeks, streams and the river.

He is encouraging people to avoid the water this weekend if there are dangerous water conditions.