Expert says Midstate unemployment statistics rank better than national rate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor detailed unemployment statistics, and the numbers show Midstate unemployment ranks better than the national rate.

While numbers are worse than last year’s, Pennsylvania metropolitan numbers are better than the national numbers and Pennsylvania as a whole.

According to a Keystone Research Center expert, this may not be a coincidence.

“Our region has faced a hit, but the impact has been much smaller than in most places in Pennsylvania and the U.S., and I think the reason for that has to do with the composition of our economy,” Keystone Executive Director Stephen Herzenberg said.

In terms of Midstate employment, communities in this region have so many people working in state government and in warehouse and distribution, which ultimately contributes to the lower percentages–in comparison with the national data.

Specifically, in Oct. 2019, Harrisburg had 3.9 percent unemployment, and in 2020 the report showed a nearly two-percent increase reaching 5.7 percent. The statewide and national unemployment percentage is currently at 6.9 percent.

A full, comparative chart of Midstate metro areas, state statistics, and national percentages can be seen above.