Experts stress swim safety after 7-year-old dies in Swatara Township hotel

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Family is mourning after the loss of their young son who apparently drowned Wednesday night in a pool at a Dauphin County hotel.

It was a family visiting from out of town. Even with others near the pool, experts say drownings can happen suddenly without notice.

First responders were dispatched to the Red Lion Hotel in Swatara Township just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported drowning.

“The officers helped give first aid and CPR to a 7-year-old male who had been found unresponsive in the pool,” Swatara Township Director of Public Safety Darrel Reider said. “Unfortunately, the male didn’t survive this incident.”

Reider says like many indoor hotel pools, there was no lifeguard but were “swim at your own risk” signs.

“The family members were present when this incident happened, so there were other people that were in the pool when the young man drowned,” Reider said. “We’re just sorting through all the details surrounding that.”

“Our hearts go out to their family and everyone that was involved in this tragic incident,” Reider said.

Allyson Fulton, assistant director of the American Trauma Society Pennsylvania Division says these accidents can be prevented.

“Just as important if you are at a hotel pool, if you are at the beach, if you have an infant in a bathtub at home, there needs to be active supervision of children at all times when they’re around water,” Fulton said.

Fulton encourages parents to designate a water watcher.

“Meaning that you have one person that takes a 15 minute kind of timed rotation where they say ‘My eyes are on those kids. My eyes are on the pool. I’m watching. I’m not going to look at my phone. I’m not going to read a book.”

Reider says the autopsy of the boy will happen Friday, but all signs point to an accidental drowning.