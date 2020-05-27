Expiration dates on driver licenses and ID cards extended

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits are being extended due to COVID-19 according to PennDOT.

Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits that are scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, have been extended to June 30, 2020.

According to the press release from PennDOT, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers. Go to www.dmv.pa.gov for a list of open driver licenses and photo license centers and other services.

The Penn DOT press release also included the following information:

Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver’s License and Photo License Centers. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov . Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov . For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov .

