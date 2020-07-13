Fairview Township police arrest Philadelphia man, seize $50k and drugs

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Fairview Township police made a drug arrest on Monday, which resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and cash.

Around 4:15 a.m., police noted 36-year-old Brian Pena-Villanueva driving on the road, someone they knew was driving under suspension. Officers then tracked down Pena-Villanueva’s car at a hotel, where they saw several drug-related items through his window.

Police obtained a search warrant for Pena-Villanueva’s hotel room, where they found 3,800 baggies of heroin, two bags of marijuana, and over $50,000 in cash total from the room and his car.

He remains in York County Prison unable to post $750,000 cash bail.