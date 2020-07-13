Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

Fairview Township police arrest Philadelphia man, seize $50k and drugs

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Fairview Township police made a drug arrest on Monday, which resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and cash.

Around 4:15 a.m., police noted 36-year-old Brian Pena-Villanueva driving on the road, someone they knew was driving under suspension. Officers then tracked down Pena-Villanueva’s car at a hotel, where they saw several drug-related items through his window.

Police obtained a search warrant for Pena-Villanueva’s hotel room, where they found 3,800 baggies of heroin, two bags of marijuana, and over $50,000 in cash total from the room and his car.

He remains in York County Prison unable to post $750,000 cash bail.

Image:  Fairview Township Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss