Fall Cover Crops benefit local Farmers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – During the time that many farmers are in the fields harvesting corn and soybeans, Keith Jones is planting.

He is currently planting winter rye in his harvested soybean field and already has several fields planted with other cover crop blends.

Cover crops are typically planted after harvest of cash crops. Blends of winter rye, ryegrass, radishes and clover will improve the soil health and fertility for Keith’s fields, in addition to reducing runoff and erosion.

Keith also has cattle that graze these fields which is an additional benefit to having green fields in the fall. The cover crop will add a layer of organic matter by next spring, allowing for more nutrients and moisture for his cornfields heading into next summer.