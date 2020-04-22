Families concerned after Shippensburg retirement community announces closure

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Families are worried about what to do with their loved ones –now that a senior living community is closing.

The Episcopal Home in Shippensburg will be closing due to financial issues. The community is slated to shut down by the end of September or earlier if all residents are able to find another home.

Family members are concerned that living facilities may not be accepting new residents. Meanwhile, the state is encouraging folks to do their research online as soon as they can.

It’s unclear when senior living facilities will accept visitors again, and when admissions will return to normal.