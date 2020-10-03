Families react to Garden Spot exceeding crowd limits for football game

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A local high school is playing by its own rules when it comes to crowd size.

Garden Spot High School made the decision to allow up to about 1,000 fans at Friday night’s football game, despite the governor’s rule limiting outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

The game brought back a sense of normalcy for fan Les Fisher.

“This is our first home game. It’s been a long time since this community had anything like this going on,” Fisher said.

Although things aren’t quite normal, band parent Beth Benedick was glad to get to be at the game.

“This is just so exciting. I’m so glad that they made the decision that we can come,” Benedick said.

Football parents Christopher and Michelle Wing said they think the school made the right choice in expanding their crowd limit.

“We were actually glad our school decided to step up and actually up the limits,” Christopher Wing said.

“We’re outside, social distancing, masks. I think it’s fine. I think it will be good,” Michelle Wing said. “The kids need this. Parents need this, kids need this. They need to be out and with friends and doing what they enjoy.”

For band grandparent Jack Serdy the game is about making the most of the irreplaceable moments.

“I’m 82 years old. I may have 10 more years if I’m lucky. I’m not going to worry about dying for the next 10 years,” Serdy said. “I’m just living my life as I normally do. A little common sense is all it takes.”