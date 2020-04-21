Families unable to visit new facilities as Shippensburg senior living community announces closure

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Episcopal Home in Shippensburg is shutting its doors after more than 90 years of service. The announcement comes during the statewide shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic, so residents and families aren’t able to visit other senior living communities.

Leaders at the Episcopal Home admit it’s poor timing, but say finances are what’s forcing them to make this decision.

The facility assists those who don’t qualify for skilled nursing care, but still need help and can’t live alone.

The board’s president says the home did everything it could to stay open, but the rates for people who receive funding to stay at personal care homes haven’t went up in years.

It would have needed half a million dollars a year or a ten million dollar endowment to keep things going.

The home plans to close September 30 or earlier if all residents find placements.

“There are virtual online tours and in many cases that has worked well,” said Rebecca Myers, the president of the board of the Episcopal Home and the rector of the Church of the Nativity and St. Stephen. “The paperwork is able to be completed. We do have some who have a placement but can’t move just now.”

Some families reached out to abc27 with concerns, because even as certain restrictions may be lifted in the coming days and weeks, it’s unclear when senior living facilities will accept visitors again, and when admissions will return to normal.

abc27 reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which sent us a statement saying in part, “We typically recommend visiting a nurisng home before selecting one, but that is currently not possible.”

It encourages family members to visit its website and if possible, find a facility in a county where they live.

Health officials recommend people compare quality using the data available online, which includes survey results and bed capacity.

More information about nursing homes can also be found through the Center for Medicare Services.

“The executive director Mary Grace Shearer had pulled packets together for the families with tips about how to find a new place,” said Myers. “She thought a lot about what might be options for people, thought about resources that could also help.”

The Department of Human Services, which is who licenses assisted living facilities, says families should begin contacting potential new homes and discuss options for visiting, given the current circumstances.