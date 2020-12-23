Family continues to #Breelieve in Christmas through light display in memory of daughter

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The year 2020 hasn’t been kind to most people, but for the Deins, it was devastating.

When their 9-year-old, Bree, died of a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year, they had a choice for Christmas: sink into sorrow or try to find joy.

“She’s looking down, and she sees all this,” said Brian Dein of Camp Hill.

There’s so much for 9-year-old Bree Dein to see in her family’s front yard this Christmas. There are inflatable beach scenes, a poop emoji and characters galore. It’s fitting for Bree, a character herself.

“Before everything, I would hear her in the shower singing — just a beautiful voice enjoying taking a shower,” Dein said of his daughter.

The “everything” started last Thanksgiving holiday. She felt sick on a family vacation and had a seizure. They took her to the hospital.

“An hour, two hours later, there’s a golf ball sized mass,” Dein said.

Forever the fighter, she pressed on, but on May 27, her body knew it was time. She peacefully passed without losing her independence.

Her father said she looked like an angel, even in death.

“She wasn’t gonna take that. She wasn’t gonna put us through that, because as tragic as all this is — and clearly it is — it could have been worse,” Dein said.

So, it was clear. Bri was setting the terms, and heartbreak or not, Christmas was coming.

“We would love to just separate ourselves from the world, but the reality is this — that’s not Bri,” Dein said.

What is Bri, is her family’s Christmas display. The family and their close friend/neighbor, the Deiblers, use both of their yards to put it all on, inviting everyone to drive by to take a look.

“She’s sharing this with her friends and strangers, and that’s what ‘We always Breelieve,’ means to us,” Dein said.

Bree wasn’t here long, but she didn’t need to be. It doesn’t take much time for a sun-drop like Bree to light up someone’s world, or the winter sky.

“It’s our duty as parents and as friends and as family to give our love just like Bri gives her love to us today and to the world now,” Dein said.

For more information about the display — including location — click here.