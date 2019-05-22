Family: New Corrections policy for recovering addicts needs work

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania's Department of Corrections is scheduled to expand its medication-assisted treatment program to help more inmates recover from addiction, but the man who was used to develop the changes is already having issues.

Sheila Miller urged state leaders to help her son fight addiction by expanding the department's policy for treatment behind bars. They listened and he's getting the medication he needs, but she says there's still more work to do.

"My son was the first person to do it as a case study," said Miller.

Miller fought to have her son get suboxone in prison. She says he ended up incarcerated from three DUIs after taking prescription drugs for shoulder pain.

Miller's efforts paid off and on June 1, the state is expanding the program to include new inmates and parole violators.

"It's definitely going to save lives and change things," said Miller. "It's just that I think it wasn't thought all the way through."

All inmates have to be classified before being assigned to where they'll serve their sentences. Miller says her son has been stuck in this phase because of his medicine.

"He was scheduled to be transferred and it was canceled, and he's still waiting while they're trying to get it all worked out," said Miller. "There was a medical hold."

Until then, there are stricter rules like limited commissary time, fewer phone calls and no visits from minors.

"It's been tough," said Miller. "His kids really want to see him. Every day, they ask, 'when can we go see Daddy?"

Miller said being in classification for months will affect his release date, too.

The Department of Corrections declined our request for an interview but sent us a statement saying, in part, "expansion efforts have been systematic and incremental in nature so that we can ensure a strong foundation for the program ... this includes all certifications necessary for medical personnel."

The department says it's policy that the program's recipients are treated no differently.

"I'd like them to plan for these guys like where, after they leave classification, where they're going to go into the therapeutic community prisons," said Miller.

The Department of Corrections stresses this program is completely voluntary.

Miller says her son needs the medicine to stay alive, and that she's trying to help all inmates beat addiction.