Family spends newfound free time cleaning, restoring veteran headstones across Central PA

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A midstate family is breathing new life into centuries-old headstones, with a preference for veterans.

They say with their newfound free time during the pandemic, they wanted to make a difference.

Mindy Collins has been out of work for two months, so she started making and selling homemade face masks. She made hundreds of dollars, but that money isn’t staying with her.

Instead, she’s using it to buy equipment and cleaner to restore veteran headstones across the region; many of them bear forgotten names, etched in stone, and hidden under centuries of dirt.

“Some of these have complete stories,” Collins said, spraying a headstone. “I’m starting to get something. I see an ‘O’ and an ‘N’.”

Letter by letter, she and her family help reveal the past. It’s a new battle, of sorts, in bringing these men and women who served our country, back to life.

“It’s Francis, oh how awesome!” Collins said, scrubbing away at a headstone honoring a Civil War-era soldier.

Collins makes sure they leave no stone untouched.

“It’s like opening up a history book and not knowing what you’re gonna read,” Collins said. “You’ve been forgotten about and you’re back now, now people can see who you were and we can continue to remember you.”

The whole family pitches in even fixing cracked, damaged or vandalized headstones.

The dull, grimy facades wash away in just a few short hours, after several scrubbings and spray downs; some stones are so bad, the solution is left on overnight and the family returns the next day to try again.

They often find soldiers from the Revolution, the Civil War, and the War of 1812.

“Every single one of these veterans has a story to tell,” Collins said. “This [stone] might have to sit awhile, but it’s okay — the anticipation makes it so much better.”

A finished stone stands out among its neighbors, a pearl-like brightened memory surrounded by darkened stones yet to be cleaned.

“When it comes out, we actually have a name,” Collins said. “So now, no longer are you just a headstone, we know who you are now.”

She said they have been cleaning headstones for years, but have amped up their good deeds ever since the COVID-19 pandemic gave all of them a lot more free time.

You can find out more about their mission, and even offer to donate or help out, on their Facebook.