Family to hold search for missing man with dementia

Posted: May 25, 2019 07:54 PM EDT

The family of a man with dementia who went missing almost three weeks ago will hold a group search for him this weekend. 

Robert Turner, 73, was last seen leaving his apartment at Highspire Apartments on Ann Street on May 7. 

He has dementia and high blood pressure. His family said he does not have his medication. 

Police said they have received calls from people who think they might have seen him but they still haven't been able to track him down. 

His family will hold a group search for him on Sunday at 3 p.m. They are meeting at Juan 3:16 Church at 25 S 10th Street in Harrisburg.

