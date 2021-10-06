Farm Show Complex events picking up, health and safety of visitors remains top priority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says the removal of the personal protective equipment or PPE from the Farm Show Complex, is allowing them to host more events.

“It is a new birth of freedom,” Redding said. “We were challenged by PPE for months, I think it got overshadowed by the work that was done for the state and the nation.”

Redding says the upcoming International Livestock Expo will feature 800 vendors and thousands of animals. People will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but host sponsors of future shows can make it mandatory.

Redding also announced the 2022 Farm Show will take place in person, but it is too soon to discuss health and safety protocols. They will follow CDC and Department of Health Guidelines.

Redding says there will be a vaccine clinic in the parking lot of the show on Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.