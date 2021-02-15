Fat Tuesday is tomorrow – where you can buy fastnachts in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, is the day before Ash Wednesday that is used by people to eat rich, fatty foods before the fasting period of Lent begins.

Fastnachts are the traditional delicacy that are made to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Fastnachts are made as a way to get rid of any extra lard, sugar, fat, and butter, of which are typically fasted during Lent.

COVID-19 has made it very difficult to plan and operate public events, so we’re asking any businesses/organizations who plan on selling fastnacts to send us your info using the form below so we can help spread the word and allow people to get their fastnachts.

Please add the name of your business/organization, the address of the building, and any extra precautions you are taking to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We will update this article as we receive responses.