HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – At least one person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to county dispatch.

PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 that is affecting traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash.