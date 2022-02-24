FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash shut down a road for hours in Franklin County.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, Forge Hill Road, also known as Route 641, by Lower Horse Valley Road was closed for about 3 hours on Thursday morning.

The road, according to Trooper Ammerman, the road has reopened to traffic.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

No information about what caused the crash has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.